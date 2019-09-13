A homegoing celebration will be held for Sis. Mildred Sonnier Brailey at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Greater Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 822 I. J. Joiner, Abbeville, LA. Pastor Mideate Derouen will officiate the service.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the church at 9:00 A.M. until the time of services.

Sis. Mildred Sonnier Brailey answered her call to eternal rest on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

A lifelong resident of Abbeville, LA, Sis. Mildred was the first child of three, born on February 8, 1929, to the union of Ouida and Ludric Sonnier. She was employed with the Vermilion Parish School Board as a cafeteria technician for many years before retiring. Her greatest joy was being involved in the activities of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

Sis. Mildred’s Christian experience began as a child at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church where she was a faithful member.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories four sons: Richard (Zilda) and Ralph (Delta) of Abbeville, LA; Leonard Michael (Laurel) of Houston, TX, and Ronnie Brailey of St. Martinville, LA; 11 grandchildren: Cordell, Catrina, and Eric Bessard, Patrina (Verdna) Rogers, Diamond and Alexis Brailey, Erica Frederick, Carla Brailey, Shauniki (Will) Davis, Tyrus (Michelle) Brailey, Ronald Brailey, Jr., and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Audrey (Floyd) Campbell, and Ella Jane Hill, one uncle, Herd Shelvin, and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard “Boy Boy” Brailey, her daughter Barbara Brailey Bessard, her parents, Ludric and Ouida Sonnier, and her son-in-law, Leslie Bessard.

Active Pallbearers are Cordell Bessard, Eric Bessard, Rev. Nathan Stevens, Wendell Henderson, Cedric Adams, and Don Mitchell.

Honorary Pallbearers are Richard Brailey, Leonard Michael Brailey, Ronnie Brailey, Ralph Brailey, Verdna Rogers, Dexter Hill, Floyd Kevin Campbell, Tyrus Brailey, Herd Shelvin, and Rev. John Allen.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Bridgeway Hospice for the care and support provided to Sis. Mildred during her illness.

Kinchen Funeral Home, 218 North Saint Valerie St., Abbeville, LA 70510 is in charge of the arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.