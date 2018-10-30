Mildred Touchet Hebert

July 21, 1925 ~ October 26, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 29, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Mildred Marie Touchet Hebert, 93, who died Friday, October 26, 2018 at Eastridge Nursing Center. She was laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Scot Hebert, Brandon Hebert, Marlin Touchet, Curt Trahan, Mark Baudoin and Marvin Hebert.

Mildred is survived by her two sons, Bernes J. Hebert and his wife LeeAnna of Abbeville, and Randy D. Hebert and his wife Sandra of Kaplan; one daughter, Sybil J. Hebert of Lafayette; two grandsons, Scot Hebert and his wife Lauren, and Brandon Hebert and his wife Carmen; one great grandson, Carter Hebert; and one sister, Joyce Lou Baudoin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lovelace J. Hebert; parents, Arno “Nin” Touchet and the former Ceba Lege; sisters, Lelais Broussard and Hazel Touchet; and brothers, Lourse Touchet, Linus Touchet, Wilbert Touchet, Clourse Touchet and Eldes Touchet.

The family wants to thank Eastridge Nursing Center, Hospice of Acadiana and caregiver, Janet Jasinsky for their loving care and compassion.

