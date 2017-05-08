Morgan Mouton

Morgan Brittnie Mouton

September 28, 1987 ~ May 7, 2017

Abbeville—A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Morgan Brittnie Mouton, 29, who died Sunday, May 7, 2017 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at a later date. Reverend John Vining will officiate the service.

Morgan was a 2010 graduate of Abbeville High School. She was currently a consumer at the Vermilion ARC and the Bares Center. She was very active in Special Olympics participating in bowling, track and field, horseshoes, and basketball. She also enjoyed equestrian events such as rodeos and trail rides.

Morgan was a fun-loving friend to all. She always enjoyed a good party. She was a fixture on any dance floor. Morgan loved music, coloring, and hanging with family and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with “the light of her life” her niece, Hazel Grace.

Morgan is survived by her mother, Deborah Townley Vallot and her husband, Charles “Peanut” R. Vallot, Sr.; father, Mark Brian Mouton and his wife, Susan Daigle-Mouton of Plaisance; sister, Andre’ Michelle M. Hargrave and her husband, Kyle of Mouton Cove; brother, Bayley Michael Broussard of Abbeville; niece, Hazel Grave Hargrave of Mouton Cove; and grandmother, Rachel W. Morton of Abbeville.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfathers, Gregory Townley and D.D. Morton; paternal grandparents, Miller and Hazel Mouton; and cousin, Jennifer Townley.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:30 PM; Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.