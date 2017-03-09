ABBEVILLE — A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Mt. Triumph Baptist church for Mr. Donald Ray Levy, Sr. Pastor E.I. Sullivan will officiate the service.

He will await the resurrection in Mt. Triumph Baptist Church Cemetery, Prairie Street, in Abbeville, LA.

A resident of Abbeville, LA Donald Ray “Duck”, as he was affectionately called, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, LA.

Donald leaves to mourn and to cherish his fond memory, his loving wife of 29 years, Anita Lynn Broussard Levy, of Abbeville, LA; four sons, Clayton St. Julien (Chelsea) of Lafayette, LA, Kendrick Saddler, Donald Ray Levy, Jr. and Bailey Vargas, all of Abbeville, LA; three daughters, Brandy St. Julien Martin (Sherman) of Lafayette, LA, Chonda Levy and Bianca Levy, both of Abbeville, LA; two brothers, Elroy Levy (Ruth) of Houston, TX and David Wayne Levy (Debra) of Lafayette, LA; two sisters, Delores W. Adams and Dorothy Nell Lee Lapointe, both of Abbeville, LA; his father-in-law, Clifton Broussard, Sr., five sister-in-law’s, Tonia Williams Francis (John) of Lafayette, LA, Pamela Derouen (Nathan) of Delcambre, LA, Phyllis Vallian (Gilbert) of New Iberia, LA, and Erica James of Stafford, VA, and Lisa McCarter Levy of Deridder, LA; 6 brother-in-law’s, Darrell Broussard of Lafayette, LA, Kevin Broussard (Juanita) of Kaplan, LA, Clifton Broussard, Jr. (Marilyn) of Charlotte, NC, Dexter Broussard (Dawn) of New Iberia, LA, Marcus Broussard of Dallas, TX and Morris Levine Jr., of Abbeville, LA; 7 grandchildren, Deiontray Martin, Danaegha St. Julien, Deionghnae Martin, LaVontre Sterlings, Chloe St. Julien and Clayton St. Julien, Jr., all of Lafayette, Louisiana and 6 godchildren; Margaret Veney Sanders, Robert Levy, Tierra Bessard, Kendrick Veney, Ryheem Veney and Clavern Adams, Jr.; and two very special nieces, Nina Ducre and Tyler Broussard and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Levy, Sr. and Maudry Sonnier Levy; his brothers, Lawrence Levy, Lawrence Levy, II, and Eddie Hill; his three sisters, Lena Levine Levy, Hazel Levy and Eva Mae Levine and his brother-in-laws Joseph D. Adams and Alfred Lee, Sr., and his mother-in-law, Carroll Ann O’Brien Broussard.

Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, March 11, from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Kinchen Funeral Home-C.M. Butler Chapel (337-898-9595) 218 N. St. Valerie Street-Abbeville, LA 70510 is in charge of the arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.