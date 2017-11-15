ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. John “Howard” Hebert, 81, will be held at 12:30PM on Friday, November 17, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 2:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, November 17, 2017 from 8:00AM until the time of the services.

A native of Youngsville and a resident of Erath, Mr. Howard died at 1:00AM on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at his residence. He was a hard working man and also enjoyed watching wrestling.

He is survived by two sons, Steve J. Hebert and Valerie of Breaux Bridge and Scottie J. Hebert and his wife Vashonda of Eunice; two daughters, Barbara J. Landry of Erath and Lisa H. DeCuir of Abbeville; a sister, Evelyn Romero; nine grandchildren, Danielle, Renee, Toby, Heidi, Michelle, Brandon, Cavell, Alaina, and Jill; fourteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Mae Trahan Hebert; his parents, Renauld and Anna H. Hebert; four brothers, Preston Hebert, Presley Hebert, Whiless Hebert, and Sexton Hebert; and one sister, Mable Sonnier.

Serving as pallbearers will be Scottie Hebert, Brandon Hebert, Toby O’Bryan, Tommy Vincent, Danny Hebert, and Ty Credeur.

Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Steve Hebert.

