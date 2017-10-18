Mr. Tracy “Pete” Ozenne

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Tracy Ozenne, 66 at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church in New Iberia, LA with Father Thomas Vu, officiating.

Entombment will follow at in Saint Edward Catholic Church Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday at the funeral home from 7:00 A.M. until 10:45.

A native of New Iberia and resident of Abbeville, Mr. Ozenne passed away on Friday, October 13, 2017 at 9:15 A.M. at Abbeville General Hospital.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Carol Lynn Ozenne, two sons: Pastor Tracey St. Julien (Anegra Maria) and Travis Ray Ozenne of New Iberia, LA; three daughters: Shiniquia Banks of Port Arthur, TX, Shanequa Ozenne of New Iberia, LA, Patrice Broussard of Thibodeaux, LA; two step-daughters: Shellie Collins (Malcolm), Shlae Huntly both of Abbeville, LA; a brother, Wallace Ozenne (Cynthia), two sisters: Nursey McNeal (Leroy), and Dorothy Ozenne (Gerald) all of New Iberia, LA; a dear uncle, Carroll Washington of New Iberia, LA and a special aunt, Alta Thibodeaux of Cade, LA; God-child, Jamie Doucet, his Father-in-Law, Lloyd Huntly (Sandra); sister-in-law Ruth Brown (Leonard) Abbeville, LA; his beloved “Fur Baby”, his puppy, Princess Ozenne; 18 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Tracy is preceded in death by his parents Wallace Ozenne, Sr. and Dorothy LaSaint Ozenne; Mother-In-Law Althea Huntly; Uncle, Lincoln Thibodeaux; Paternal grandparents: Andrew Ozenne and Anna Francis Ozenne; Maternal grandmother, Niecy Charles and his nephew Chad August.

Special Thanks to Dr. Charbonnet and Dr. Harrington and their staff in New Iberia, LA and Abbeville General Hospital for the care and services rendered.

Active Pallbearers will be Conrad Vital, Alfred Minnicks, Michael Lee, Chris Lee, Kevin George and Eric Howard.

Honorary pallbearers will be Wallace Ozenne, Jr., Leonard Brown, Sr., Tracey St. Julien, Sr., Travis Ozenne, Malcolm Collins, DonVontae Ozenne, J’Dorian Harris, Tracey St. Julien, Jr., Carroll Washington, Leroy McNeal, Gerald Doucet and Jobey Reed.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, Louisiana 70560. Words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.FletcherFuneralHomes.org.