ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mrs. Ada S. Petry 91, the former Ada Shelvin at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church with Rev. Mideate Derouen, officiating.

She will await the resurrection at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:00 A.M. Saturday at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church until time of service.

A native and resident of Abbeville, LA. She passed at 8:43 P.M. Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Maison du Monde Living Center in Abbeville, LA.

She was a life-long member of Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons; Kenneth Petry and Ross Petry of Abbeville, LA; two daughters, Jeretha Ardoin (Lionel, Sr.) and Lisa Hill (Richard) of Abbeville, LA; one brother, Herd Shelvin of Abbeville, LA eleven grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Petery; her parents, Goddard Shelvin, Sr. and Olive Leblanc Shelvin; one daughter, Taffy Elaine Chargois; one son, Ivor yPetry; three sisters, Elizabeth Johnson, Ruby Lee Shelvin, and Mamie Shelvin; eight brothers, Wallace Shelvin, Goddard Shelvin, Jr., Ludric Sonnier, Ivory Wilson, Gordy Shelvin, Albert Shelvin, Sr., Wilmer Huntly, and Lover Huntly.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Green Street Abbeville, Louisiana 70510. Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.