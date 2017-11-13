Mrs. Ivan (Marie) Bourque

July 3, 1922 ~ November 10, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Marie Louise Bourque, 95, who died Friday, November 10, 2017 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Jody, Jared, Jed, Josh, Jace, and Cade Bourque. Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Pierce and Brother John Joseph (Payton Bourque).

Marie loved cooking, especially for the holidays. She also enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and traveling. She was a wonderful and loving grandmother and great grandmother, but most of all she loved making the children laugh.

She is survived by her two sons, Charles Bourque of Kaplan and Joey Bourque and his wife, Charlotte of Kaplan; one daughter, Genny and her husband, Russell Pierce of Lafayette; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Jeanne Romero.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Ivan Joseph Bourque, Sr.; her parents, Theobert Romero and the former Arthemise Abshire; one sister, Mamie Broussard; and five brothers, Ralph, Ewing, Newton, Ray, and Edwin Romero.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 602 Church Ave., on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 10:00 AM until the services with a rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Harbor Hospice for their kind and gentle care. They also wish to thank her loving caregivers, Bonnie Benoit, Ann Meaux, Drucilla Becker, Connie Romero, and Barbara Trahan.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Bourque family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.