DELCAMBRE- A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mrs. Norman Richard, the former Mary Lynn LeMaire, age 90, at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.

Visitation will take place at the church on Thursday from 9:00 am until the time of services. A rosary will prayed at 10:00 am.

A native and resident Delcambre, Mrs. Richard passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Maison Du Monde Nursing Home in Abbeville.

Born on July 27, 1927 to the late John Lee and Ozia LeBlanc LeMaire, Mary was one of seven children. She was a devoted Catholic and faithful parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Mary was very active in the church. She served as a member of St. Anne’s Alter Society, a Eucharistic Admiration Member and sang with in church choir for more than forty years. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who enjoyed visiting with those close to her. She enjoyed watching TV, doing crossword puzzles, and playing solitaire. Mary will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy R. Saunier of Delcambre, Joan R. Smith and husband Gary of Houston, and Evelyn R. Creekmore of Delcambre; son, George N. Richard, Jr. and wife Nancy of Youngsville; brothers, John L. LeMaire, II of Sulpher, Evans LeMaire of Delcambre, and Teddy LeMaire of Abbeville; sister, Loucinda L. DuBois of Avery Island; grandchildren, Kevin Henry, Mark Henry, Marilyn H. Rankin, Jerrod Henry, Michelle U. Smith, Todd Saunier, Tracy Saunier, Leslie Kuczynski, and Tara Baker; step-grandchildren, Holli Addison, Melissa Consoli, Janee’ Garber, Chris Johnson, and Kerry Johnson; great grandchildren, Joshua Henry, Marcus henry, Josie Henry, Tristen Rankin, Colt Saunier, Rogan Saunier, Kaylyn Hardy, and Trent Kuczynski; 9 step-great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman Richard; daughter, Bonita R. Underhill; sons-in-law, Ronald Saunier and Lewis Creekmore; parents, Lee and Ozia LeMaire; brother, Olan LeMaire; sister, Yolande L. Moss; and nephew, John L. LeMaire, III.

Pallbearers will be Timmy LeMaire, Barry LeMaire, Todd Saunier, Don Ponson, Kaylyn Hardy, and Tara Baker.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Henry, Mark Henry, Jerrod Henry, Stash Kuczynski, Lloyd Ponson, Bruce Ponson, Teddy LeMaire, Chris Johnson, Kerry Johnson, Jake Garber, Holli Addison, Melissa Consoli, and Scott Saunier.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Richard’s memory to St. Joseph Hospice, 17732 Highland Road. Suite G, Box 241, Baton Rouge, LA 70810.

To view the on-line obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.

Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.