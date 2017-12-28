ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Wilda Hebert Gary, 88, will be held at 3:00PM on Friday, December 29, 2017 at St. Theresa Catholic Church With Fr. Gregory Cormier officiating. Interment will be at St. Paul Cemetery on a later date.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Friday, December 29, 2017 from 9:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A native of Abbeville and a resident of Carencro, Mrs. Wilda left this world to begin her eternal life in the kingdom with the Lord at 9:36AM on Monday, December 25, 2017 at Evangeline Oaks Nursing Home in Carencro. Born on November 20, 1929 to Olita and Isadore Hebert, she was the third to last in a family of 14 children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all those who knew her. She worked for many years at Spic-n-Span Cleaners and was a devoted catholic woman who took great joy and pride in leading the rosary in French. She also enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards, and catching up with friends.

She is survived by three daughters, Brenda Olivier of Carencro, Florence Broussard of Lake Charles, and Olita Pommier of Lake Charles; two step-sons, James Broussard and Alvin Broussard; a brother, J.C. Hebert; thirteen grandchildren, Michael Olivier, Michele Castille, Mark Olivier, Larry Klein, Patches Broussard, Terri Broussard, Darrell Nguyen, John Nguyen, Amanda Nguyen, Jerrica Hale, George Pommier, Jr., Jeremy Pommier, and Keisha Pommier; nineteen step grandchildren, forty-four great grandchildren, and sixty-one great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mossy Gary; her parents, Isadore and Olita Trahan Hebert; her first husband, Joseph C. Broussard; two sons, John Broussard and Terry Broussard; three step-sons, Roy Miguez, Ray Broussard, and Cleveland Broussard; seven brothers, Edward “Sport” Hebert, Claby Hebert, Alfred Hebert, George Norris Hebert, Clifton “Kip” Hebert, John “Eraste” Hebert, and Leon Hebert; five sisters, Emily Meyers, Eula Boudoin, Aureline Abshire, Jeanne Benoit, and Levie Trahan; two great grandchildren, Zoey Pommier and Bostey Broussard; and two step-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Olivier, Dudley Trahan, Darrell Nguyen, George Pommier, Jr., Patches Broussard, and James Broussard.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Mark Olivier, Jeremy Pommier, John Nguyen, Mitchell Castille, Joshua Hale, and Alvin Broussard.

The family extends a special thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care Compassus, Kim Fontenot, and Haley who took care of her during her last week on earth.

