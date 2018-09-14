Myra Harrington-Bunker, age 51, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018 at her residence in Cow Island. Visitation will be held to honor her life on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road in Broussard, LA. The family request that visiting hours be observed beginning at 1 PM until time of Memorial Services at 3 PM. Immediately following the Memorial Services full Military Honors will be rendered.

Myra had a vibrant personality and was beloved by family and friends. She served in the United States Marine Corps from 1988-1994. She was an extraordinary mother who was very involved in her children’s educational, church, sports, dance, band activities, and remained proud and devoted to them. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Those left to cherish the memories of Myra are her daughter Kihra Bunker Theall and her husband Travis; son, Myles Bunker; ex-husband Jerry Bunker II; brother Byron Harrington; sister Tara Harrington deValcourt and her husband Mike.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dayton and Geraldine Harrington, two infant sisters, Leah and Adrea Harrington and grandparents Stella and Waldo Harrington and Edmond and Olita Vallot.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the National Alliance on Mental Health Acadiana, www.namiacadiana.org

