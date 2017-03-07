Myrtis Cecile Theriot Hebert

July 26, 1925 ~ March 6, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Myrtis Cecile Hebert, 91 years, who died Monday, March 6, 2017 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Cormier officiating the services.

Myrtis was born to Rosa Trahan Theriot and Abel Theriot on July 26, 1925 in Abbeville, Louisiana. Married to Harris Ray Hebert until his death in 1999. She was a beautician and later worked in the family business Abbeville Auto Parts and Abbeville Snapper. In 2009, she moved to The Windsor in Mandeville, La. where she volunteered her services to other residents and the community. Mrs. Hebert was "Aunt Myrt" to all who knew her.

She is survived by her niece and nephew - Jake Hebert and family, niece, Marcey Ruiz and family, and a host of other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harris Ray Hebert; parents, Abel Theriot and the former Rosa Trahan; and siblings Mark J. Theriot, Marion J. Theriot, Pearl Theriot Mano and Earl Theriot.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary being prayed at 12:00 PM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.