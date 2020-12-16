ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Natasha Williams Mitchell will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 8:30AM until time of services with a recitation of the rosary at 10:00AM.

A resident of Abbeville, Mrs. Natasha passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. She enjoyed cooking and singing and was a loving mother to her two daughters.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard Mitchell of Abbeville; her daughters, Khloe Janae Mitchell and Le’ Anne Therese Mitchell of Abbeville; her father, Darren Lee Williams Sr. of Abbeville; her brothers, Darren Lee Williams Jr. of Abbeville, Cody Guy Williams of Lafayette, Reco Hank Williams (Kadejah) of Abbeville, and Darrien James Williams of Abbeville; her sister, Ashley Collins of Abbeville; her uncles, Adonis Raphael of Houston, TX, Henry B. Taylor III (Martha) of Spring, TX, Thomas Taylor (Olivia) of Carencro, La and Demarcus Taylor of Breaux Bridge, La.; her aunts, Jerri Caillier (James) of Lafayette, La, Idella Williams (Kevin) of Breaux Bridge, La ,Nannette John(Kendrick) of Maurice, La, Angela Skipper of Lafayette, La. ; her godchild, Cameron Williams; her nieces and nephews, Darren Lee Williams III, Jaylie Williams, Tyler Spraggins, Jace Williams, Ava Williams, Logan Francis, A’Marii Williams, Jordyn Williams, Jayda Williams, Laila Williams,Kayden Williams, Jayden Fergerson, Bryson Fergerson; and her special cousin, Keiona Williams of Breaux Bridge, La.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Lea Taylor Williams; her grandparents, Emma Lou Raphael Taylor and Henry Braden Taylor Jr. Walter Williams and Gladys Sinegar Williams; her great grandparents, Henry and Sylvania Raphael, and Amile and Maggie Henderson Sinegar; her uncle, Walter Williams Jr.; and her aunt, Toni Saddler.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Darren Lee Williams Jr., Cody Guy Williams, Reco Hank Williams, Cordell Williams, Thomas Taylor and Kevin Williams.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Leonard Mitchell, Darren Lee Williams Sr., Henry B. Taylor III, Demarcus Taylor, Kendrick John, Justin Lewis, Kenneth Lewis, Edwin Castaneda and Trevor Lessin.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lourdes Hospital and Walgreens in Abbeville, La

