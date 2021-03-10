September 20, 1959 ~ March 6, 2021



ABBEVILLE — Neil Jude Dugas, age 61, of Abbeville, was called home by God on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Neil was born September 20, 1959 to Larry G. Dugas, Jr. and Flaudry Prejean Dugas.

Neil was happiest when riding horses, sitting behind the wheel of his 18-wheeler, and when with his family, children, and grandchildren. He had a love for classic rock and roll and country music, possessed a quick, dry wit, and had an amazing talent for charming young children, despite his intimidating size and demeanor. To say that he will be missed is an understatement of epic proportions.

Neil was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; grandsons Kalix James Broussard and Gabriel Anthony Breaux; and granddaughter Ella Elizabeth Breaux.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Trena; daughters Danielle Dugas Breaux and husband Scott, Heather Touchet Broussard and husband Bubba; sons Shawn Dugas and Broc Touchet and wife Raelyn; parents Flaudry and Larry Dugas, Jr.; sister Laurie Dugas Bush and husband Rodney; nephews Michael Bush and Cameron Bush; grandchildren Kavan Broussard, Kealy Broussard, and Ian Dugas; and great grandson Kash Peters.

Services for Neil will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.