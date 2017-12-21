Nella Darby

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Nella Marie Darby, 65, the former Nella Harrison at 1:30 P. M. Friday, December 22, 2017 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church with Fr. Gregory Cormier, Celebrant.

She will await the resurrection in St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

Visitation will be held on Friday at Fletcher Funeral Home in Abbeville, LA commencing at 8:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.

A resident of Abbeville, LA, she passed at 6:35 P.M. on Friday, December 15, 2017 at Lafayette General Hospital.

Nella accepted Christ as her Savior and is a member of St. Theresa Child of Jesus Catholic Church where served as a choir member.

She leaves in God’s care, her husband, John Willis Darby; one son, John Leonard Darby (Pamela); one daughter, Tasha Darby Bristo(Gary); one sister, Debbie Greene; two brothers, Wilbert Harrison and Calvin Harrison all of Abbeville, LA, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, numerous relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Joseph Harrison and Rita Gabriel Harrison.

Active pallbearers will be Michael Celestine, Lawrence Celestine, Michael Williams, Joseph Allen, Greg Gabriel and Joseph Zeno.

Honorary pallbearers will be John Willis Darby, John Leonard Darby, Gary Bristo, Calvin Harrison and Wilbert Harrison.

