Nellian Landry Duhon

DELCAMBRE – a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mrs. Ivy Louis Duhon, the former Nellian Landry, age 81, at 2:00 pm Monday, August 26, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 10:00 pm on Sunday with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen at 8:00 am on Monday until service time.

A native and resident of Delcambre, Mrs. Duhon passed away at 7:30 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Acadiana Mgmt. Group in Lafayette.

Mrs. Duhon was known to everyone as Maw-Maw Nell. She enjoyed cooking, watching football and baseball, playing her casino game and pokeno. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her five children, Vicki Duhon and Don; Belinda Duhon; Tina Stelly and Carlos; Timmy Duhon and Connie and Ada Duhon and Andy; two brothers, Rufus Landry of Abbeville and Velton Landry and wife Dale of Delcambre; two special people that she treated as her own, Terri Marsh and Debi Darby; one special great granddaughter, Erica McCann; eleven grandchildren, Tiffany Duhon, Mysti Duhon and Benny, Bubba Duhon and Kristi, Kip Stelly, Ashley Duhon and Davin, Dusti Duhon and Jimmy, Timi Jo Duhon and Seth, Toby Duhon, Dylan Stelly and Glenda, Alex Duhon and Jeannell Stelly and 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivy Louis Duhon; parents, Rufus Landry, Sr. and Rela LeBlanc Landry; one son, Javis Paul Duhon; one brother, Needron “Goo-Loo” Landry; two sons in laws, Bill Stelly and Cyrus Touchet and one daughter in law, Evina M. Duhon.

Pallbearers will be Timmy Duhon, Travis Duhon, Toby Duhon, Dylan Stelly, Joshua LeBlanc and Velton Landry.

Honorary pallbearers will be Trey Duhon, Bentley Duhon, Kayden Duhon, Jayden Stelly, Rico Marcel, Don Dickerson and Andy Breaux.

To view the on-line obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.

Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.