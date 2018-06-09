January 22, 1941 ~ June 6, 2018

CARENCRO — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro, LA., honoring the life of Neuma Louise Touchet Carriere, 77, who died Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at Eastridge Nursing Center. She will be laid to rest at Evangeline Memorial Gardens with Reverend Bill Melancon officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Greg Theriot, Keith Theriot, Chance Carriere, Marcus Richard, Dennis Carriere and Joshua Crook. Honorary pallbearers will be Arty Carriere, Brad Duplechin, and Rusty Carriere.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John Curtis Carriere; one son, Marcus D. Carriere and his wife Arlene of Abbeville; three grandchildren, Miranda Carriere, Marissa Carriere and Chance Carriere; brother, Harry Touchet of Abbeville; sister, Lula Mae Theriot of Milton; brother-in-law, Dennis Carriere; sisters-in-law, Eva Dell Guidry and Annette LaHood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dulpha Touchet and the former Aglea Abshire; and sister, Helen Stelly.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, June 11, 2018 from 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, June 12, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

