ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Nghiem Van Nguyen, 100, will be held at 8:00AM on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church with Fr. James Nguyen officiating. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Friday, March 31, 2017 from 4:00PM until 9:00PM with a prayer service at 6:00PM; and on Saturday, April 1, 2017 from 7:00AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

A native of Ha Trai, North Vietnam and a resident of Abbeville since 1975 Mr. Nguyen passed away at 7:20PM on Monday, March 27, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital. He was a devoted Catholic who enjoyed going to church and gardening.

He is survived by his eight children, Khuyen Nguyen, Mat Nguyen, Thu Nguyen, Mai Nguyen, Tho Austin Nguyen, Tam Nguyen, Dr. Tai Nguyen, and Dr. Derek Nguyen; a brother, Hien Nguyen; forty grandchildren; and thirty five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Thao Nguyen; his parents; and sister, Nga Nguyen.

Serving as pallbearers will be Truong Nguyen, Tien Nguyen, John Nguyen, Vu Nguyen, Hoang Nguyen, Truong Nguyen, Darrel Nguyen, and Romero Nguyen.

