November 21, 1974 ~ December 27, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Nichole Roussel Romero, 43, who passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2017. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas DuPre' officiating the services.

She is survived by her daughter, Lexi Nicole LeBlanc of Kaplan; one son, Cooper Jude Romero of Kaplan; her parents, Harold and Judy Roussel of Kaplan; one brother, Jeremy Boyd Roussel and his wife, Dawn of Kaplan; and her maternal grandfather, Eddie Richard of Kaplan.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Galvey and Theresa Roussel; her maternal grandmother, Felecia Richard; one aunt, Cheryl Richard; and one uncle, David Luquette.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, December 29, 2017 from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, December 30, 2017 from 9:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Romero family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.