Abbeville—A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, January 22, 2018 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Nita Marie East Touchet, 90, who died Friday, January 19, 2018 at Eastridge Nursing Center.

She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Greg Cormier officiating the services.

Nita is survived by her son, Patrick Joseph Touchet and his wife JoAnn; daughters, Cynthia T. Broussard and her husband Danny, Carlene T. Godwin and her husband Jim and Marlene Touchet; brothers, Juris East, Avery East and Willie East; sister, Laura Dupree; sister-in-law, Isabelle Melancon; grandchildren, Shannon R., Angel B., Sean, Holly, David G., James G., Autumn R., Amber R., Claire T. and Jake T.; great grandchildren, Hannah B., Katelyn R., Natalie R., Lane G., Drake G., Mason G., Jaylen G., Londyn, Tra’, Alex and Wibray..

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Touchet, Jr.; parents, John East and the former Enola Blanchard; brothers, Corbit East and Ulysse East; sisters, Agnes Badeaux and Florence Romero.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, January 21, 2018 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, January 22, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 2:45 PM when the procession departs for church.

The family would like to thank the staff of Eastridge Nursing Center, St. Joseph’s Hospice and Hospice of Acadiana for the care and compassion they showed to Nita during her time of need.

