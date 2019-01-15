Noella LeBlanc Hebert

December 7, 1954 ~ January 14, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Noella Marie LeBlanc Hebert, 64, who died Monday, January 14, 2019 at Eastridge Nursing Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Hagun Hebert, Collin Hebert, Logan Hebert, Glenn LeBlanc, Corie East, Chuck Hebert, Carrol Hebert and Harold Marceaux. Honorary pallbearer will be Brooks Hebert.

Noella is survived by her husband of 45 years, Richard Hebert; three sons, Chad Hebert and his wife Rodessa of Kaplan, Chuck Hebert and his wife Udona of Abbeville, and Carrol Hebert and his wife Roxann of Abbeville; seven grandchildren, Mallory Hebert, Hagun Hebert, Collin Hebert, Logan Hebert, Emma Hebert, Anna Claire Hebert, and Brooks Hebert; mother, Lilly Joyce Trahan of Abbeville; step-father, Martin “Pete” Trahan of Abbeville; one brother, Glenn D. LeBlanc and his wife Vicki of Abbeville; and two sisters, Diana East and her husband Murphy of Abbeville, and Jeanell LeBlanc of Lafayette.

She was preceded in death by her father, Nelson LeBlanc; sister, Sanda Faye LeBlanc; and niece, Nicole LeBlanc.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

