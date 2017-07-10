Nolan “ Joey” Colomb Jr.

October 30, 1968 ~ July 6, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Nolan Colomb Jr., 48, who died Thursday, July 6, 2017.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Glenn Dehart officiating the services.

Pallbearers will be Eric Broussard, John Nelms, Kevin Akers, Michael Stahl, Kory Aube and Dennis Tuna.

He is survived by his companion, Angela Marceaux; daughters, Amiee Tuna and her husband Dennis, Jenna Duck, Courtney Colomb and Sydney Colomb; parents, Nolan and Sue Colomb; and grandchildren, Kaleb LeBlanc, Lauren Tuna and Melody Music.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Colomb; paternal grandparents, Simeon and Azena Colomb; and maternail grandparents, Sinclair and Jeannette Jones.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

