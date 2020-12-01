Article Image Alt Text

Nolan Joseph Colomb, Sr.

Tue, 12/01/2020 - 7:48am

January 11, 1939 ~ November 28, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Nolan Joseph Colomb, Sr., 81, who died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Heart Hospital of Lafayette. His cremains will be buried at a later date in St. Paul Cemetery.
Nolan is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sue Ann Jones Colomb; two granddaughters, Aimee Tuna and Courtney Colomb; one step-granddaughter, Jenna Duck; three great granddaughters, Lauren Tuna, Kristen Tuna and Melody Music; and one step-great grandson, Kaleb LeBlanc.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon Colomb and the former Azena Touchet; two sons, Nolan Joseph Colomb, Jr. and Ronald Paul Colomb; and granddaughter, Sydney Grace Colomb.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.

