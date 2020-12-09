October 28, 1933 ~ December 6, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery honoring the life of Nona Hutchinson, 87, who died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Eastridge Nursing Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

Nona is survived by her sons, Paul Hebert and his wife Mary, Randall Hebert and Charles Hebert; daughters, Debra Hebert, Donna Rogers and her husband Daniel and Lona Hutchinson and her husband Larry; step-son, Harlow Hutchinson; step-daughter, Wanda Primeaux and her husband Paul; sisters, Florence Richard and Beverly Nichols; daughter-in-law, Loli Hebert; twenty-three grandchildren; and twenty-eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hutchinson; parents, Luah Richard and the former Beulah Porter; sons, Gordon Joseph Hebert and Russell Wayne Hebert, brothers, Preston Richard, Johnny Richard and Donald Richard; step son, Hugh Hutchinson; and a sister, Laura Mae Hebert.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.