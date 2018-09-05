LAFAYETTE — Norma Crane Mayeaux, age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 1, 2018 in Mandeville, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette. Interment will immediately follow in St. John Cemetery. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday, September 7, 2018 from 8:30 AM until time of service.

Reverend Monsignor Keith DeRouen will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her sons, Dr. Maxwell Hayden Edward Mayeaux (Rebecca), Paul English Mayeaux (Anna), Luke Andrew Mayeaux (Esther); her daughter, Katie Mayeaux Jones (Kent); her granddaughter, Trisha Kristin Mayeaux; her sisters, Bonnie Sykes and Shirley Zito; and her brother, Albert Crane.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Dr. Hayden E. Mayeaux; her son, John Barton Mayeaux; her daughter, Tracey Elizabeth Mayeaux; her parents, Almeta Loftis Crane and Albert Crane; her sisters, Wilma Jane Lister, Hilda Hall, and Mary Culbreath; and her brother, Edward G. Crane.

Mrs. Mayeaux and her late husband resided in Abbeville, Louisiana where they raised their family. She was completely dedicated to her church, her family and friends. She was a loving, talented, amusing, and knowledgeable lady who was a lifelong student of the arts. She was a nationally recognized collector of antique lace in which she designed, created, and sold antique lace apparel for over 35 years until her passing. She also enjoyed reading, creative writing, painting, and loved to travel. Mrs. Mayeaux was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and participated in her parish prayer group.

Memorial contributions can be made in Norma Mayeaux's name to Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist or to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, La.

