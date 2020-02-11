April 4, 1939 - February 8, 2020

ERATH – The life of Norma White Dugas will be celebrated in a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath. Monsignor Douglas Courville, JCL, pastor of St. Stephen Church in Berwick, Louisiana, will be the celebrant of the Mass, and will conduct the funeral services. Scripture readings will be by Anna Trahan and Renèe T. Chaisson; gift bearers will be her grandchildren. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home in Erath on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services. Rosary will be led by Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Entombment in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum will follow Mass.

Norma, 80, of Lafayette, Louisiana, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Lafayette General Hospital surrounded by her family.

Born April 4, 1939, in Abbeville, Louisiana, she was the only daughter of Joseph Doris White and Ernestine Broussard White.

Following graduation from E. Broussard High School, she attended Spencer Business College. In 1955, Norma was chosen Queen of the Agriculture Festival in Erath.

On May 4, 1958, Norma married Rodney James Dugas of Erath where they made their home until moving to Lafayette, Louisiana, in 2007. Norma was employed by the Bank of Erath and Gulf Coast Bank for several years, and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 1670 of Erath. In addition to being a wife, mother, and grandmother, Norma most enjoyed cooking, sewing, dancing and sharing her life within those she loved. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile, unwavering Christian faith, and kind heart.

Norma is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Rodney James Dugas; two sons Jude Gerard and wife Donna-Sue of Lafayette; Mitchell Gerard and wife Rachel of Gulf Breeze, Florida; two granddaughters, Sophie Lin and Melody Grace; two grandsons, Joseph Parker and James Clark; two nieces, Charmaine (Stan) Swearingen and Anna (Fred) Trahan; three nephews, James White, John (Sandy) Trahan, and Donald (Tina) Trahan; sister-in-law and husband, Elsie Faye and Carlin Trahan, along with friends and extended family.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Doris White and Ernestine Broussard White; her infant son, Jason Edmond Dugas; brother, Eldridge White; mother-in-law, Leurline T. Dugas; father-in-law, Eluse E. Dugas; and niece, Elizabeth Trahan Korf.

Pallbearers will be her son Mitchell; nephews John David Trahan, Donald Emile Trahan, Nathan Jerome Thibodeaux, Edward James Thibodeaux; and dear friend Edson L. Davis, Jr. Honorary pallbearer is Michael LeBlanc.

The family would like to express their gratitude to friends Brenda Calkins and Cherelle Thibodeaux and to Dr. Michael Cain, Dr. Jason Breaux, Dr. Bradley Chastant II, Dr. Jody Rosson, Dr. Michael Alexander, First Option Home Health and the many nurses at Lafayette General Hospital for their commitment and care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

