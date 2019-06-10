Norman Lee Primeaux

Mon, 06/10/2019 - 9:22am

December 7, 1946 ~ June 3, 2019

Private graveside services will be held at a later date honoring the life of Norman Lee Primeaux, 72, who died Monday, June 3, 2019.
Norman is survived by his son, Shawn Primeaux; grandson, Ethan Primeaux; sister, Margaret Broussard; and three brothers, Alvin Primeaux, Daniel Primeaux (Lynn), and Robert Primeaux.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jamian “Jamie” Primeaux; parents, Lydia Dudoit Primeaux and Wildie Primeaux Sr.; and three brothers, Donald Primeaux, Wildie Primeaux Jr., and Douglas Primeaux.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.

