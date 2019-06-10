December 7, 1946 ~ June 3, 2019

Private graveside services will be held at a later date honoring the life of Norman Lee Primeaux, 72, who died Monday, June 3, 2019.

Norman is survived by his son, Shawn Primeaux; grandson, Ethan Primeaux; sister, Margaret Broussard; and three brothers, Alvin Primeaux, Daniel Primeaux (Lynn), and Robert Primeaux.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jamian “Jamie” Primeaux; parents, Lydia Dudoit Primeaux and Wildie Primeaux Sr.; and three brothers, Donald Primeaux, Wildie Primeaux Jr., and Douglas Primeaux.

