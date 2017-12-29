ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Norris J. Green, Sr., 71, will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at Pope John Paul II Hall in Erath on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 from 9:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 10:00AM.

A native of Lafayette and a resident of Erath, Mr. Green died at 5:00AM on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at his residence. He worked for Riviana Rice Mill for over 10 years, then Texaco/Hess Corp. where he retired after over 34 years of service. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as the Grand Knight for 6 years and Trustee and church Director for the Council. Mr. Norris was a Trustee and Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Lourdes Church; was known for his enjoyment of working in his garden and greenhouse, being on his tractor; and meeting people. He also was a committee member for the USDA Farm Service Agency.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Readom Green of Erath; his parents, Edward and Lulda Wiltz Green of Erath; two sons, Norris J. Green, Jr. and his companion Shelly of Abbeville and Nathan Green of Houston, TX; three daughters, Nichole Green of Erath, Brandi Green of Erath, and Meraiah Green Belcher and her husband Dr. Don Belcher Sr. of Murfreesboro, TN; four brothers, Loveless Green and his wife Retha, Martin Green and his wife Phyllis, Scottie Green and his wife Rachel, and Randy Green and his wife Linda; ten sisters, Betty Campbell and her husband Eugene, Margaret Green, Shirley Campbell and her husband Rev. Donald Campbell, Linda Green, Brenda Brailey, Dorita Cole and her husband Willard, Juanita Perro and her husband Phil, Leona Green and her husband Harold, Veronica Green, and Gustavia Green; and four grandchildren, Donald Belcher Jr., Destiny Benoit, Jalyn Benoit, and Kaden Benoit.

Serving as pallbearers will be Clarence Fuslier, MacAllen Nora, Glynn Stutes, Dennis LeBlanc, Curney Derouen, and Dr. Don Belcher, Sr..

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Loveless Green, Martin Green, Scottie Green, Randy Green, Nathan Green, and Norris J. Green, Jr..

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Hospice of Acadiana and both Karen Roden, MD and Andrew Harwood, MD.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Lafayette, Louisiana 70503, (337) 232-1234, hospiceacadiana.com

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.