June 30, 1927 ~ December 18, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A private memorial will be held in honor of Norris Joseph Broussard, 92, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 surrounded by family at his home.

Norris was born on June 30, 1927 in Abbeville, LA. He was the son of the late Hebrard Broussard and Cecile Ledet Broussard.

A resident of Abbeville all of his life, Norris worked for the Abbeville Meridional, then retired from the Louisiana Department of Transportation. He served with the Merchant Marines during WW II, then the Army and Army Reserves after WW II.

Upon retiring from the Louisiana Department of Transportation, Norris loved to refinish old and antique furniture. He created beautiful picture frames from reclaimed wood. Traveling often with his late wife, Eloise Broussard looking for antiques to turn into his next project. Norris was a man who loved his life and the adventure of it. He shared that adventurous spirit with his family and friends.

Family was a gift and extremely important to him. He was our sunshine, our constant, our light. Always there, and always with open and loving arms. A smile with inevitable for anyone who came into contact with him.

Norris walked, ran, drove, created, protected, and loved in this life for 92½ years. He saw a profound changing of our world and society, and remained such a bright and humble soul through it all. Giving everything, he could to his family. There is a lack, an absence of people like him. The earth has lost a special human, and heaven has gained the most beautiful angel. You will eternally be our sunshine. Spread your wings and fly away. We will love and miss you always.

Norris is survived by his sons, Merrick Broussard and Steven Broussard; granddaughters, Holly Broussard and Heidi Gracy; eight great grandchildren; along with special nephew, Everett Tippy Guidry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alcide, Arthur, Everett, and Lloyd; sisters, Agnes, Louise, Lilymae and Eldies; two grandsons, Steven P. Broussard and Brett Broussard; and his loving wife of 68 years, Eloise Chustz Broussard.

