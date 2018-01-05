January 29, 1935 ~ January 03, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, January 06, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Norris Joseph Hebert who gained his angel wings on January 3, 2018. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Byron Soley officiating the services.

Norris was born on January 29, 1935 to Emanuel Hebert and Myrtle Luquette Hebert and was one of 5 children. Siblings are Dalton Hebert of Shreveport, La., Regina Hebert Ferguson of Abbeville, Jimmy Hebert Sr. (deceased) and Leo Hebert (deceased).

Norris married Yvonne Broussard Hebert on June 1, 1955. Together they raised 4 boys. Michael, Allen, Carl Brian, and Gregory Hebert.

He was an electrician by trade and started his own business “Norris Refrigeration” which was a very successful business for many years. He then worked for Zapata as an offshore electrician where he eventually retired.

Norris loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He also loved gardening. He loved spending time with the family on weekends enjoying BBQ or gumbo which was one of his favorites. He was also known for baking the best home-made bread you ever ate and making huge pancakes for the grandkids.

Norris is survived by his children Allen Hebert and his wife Sylvia Sellers Hebert of Maurice, Carl Brian Hebert and his wife Lisa Leblanc Hebert of Abbeville, and Gregory Hebert and Jennifer Vaughn of Abbeville. His grandchildren Corey Hebert and his wife Staci Guillot Hebert of Maurice, Chrystal Hebert Abshire and her husband Lucas Abshire of Maurice, Lou Hebert and his wife Lindsey Poche’ Hebert of Maurice, Casey Hebert and his finance Brittni Paternostro of Alexandria, Ashley Hebert Menard and her husband Blair Menard of Leroy, and Brittany Hebert Richard and her husband Ethan Richard of Abbeville. His great grandchildren Remy Abshire, Esme Abshire, Hadli Hebert, Hudson Hebert, Bailey Hebert, Lucy Hebert, Avery Hebert, Ghazi Ayoub, Nicole Hebert and Ryan Richard, a sister Regina Hebert Ferguson and her husband Tommy of Abbeville, and a brother Dalton Hebert and his wife Martha of Shreveport, La. And numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Yvonne Hebert, a son Michael Hebert, his parents Emanuel Hebert, Myrtle Hebert, two brothers Leo Hebert and Jimmy Hebert Sr., and a great grandchild Nicole Hebert.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday January 06, 2018 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

