ERATH — A mass of Christian burial will be held for Norvin Paire Langlinais, 91, on Wednesday, July, 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath. Fr. Andre Metrejean will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Lectors will be his godchildren Nelwyn Soirez and Larry Langlinais.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Pope John Paul II Parish Hall at 700 South Broadway St. in Erath from 10:00 a.m. till time of services with a rosary at 1:00 p.m. by the Catholic Daughters.

Norvin was born on June 13, 1928 in Erath. He passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Norvin was the co-founder of Langlinais Tractor of Abbeville in 1956, which still exists today. He loved farming and serving the needs of area farmers in the surrounding communities. He was an innovator and loved building things. He served as a Private First Class in the United States Marine Corps in the Korean conflict. He enjoyed being with his family, going to the camp, trawling in his boat, and traveling in the United States and abroad.

Deeply loved, Norvin’s passing is mourned by his beloved wife of 67 years, Gloridean Hebert Langlinais, his four sons, Benson (Connie) Langlinais, Tilford (Joan) Langlinais, Justin (Monica) Langlinais, David (Justine) Langlinais, his sister, Ella Jane Dore, his ten grandchildren Kyle, Chad, Brant, Linzi, Renee, Andre, Ashlie, Nicole, Katie and Kristy and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Remus and Elida Broussard Langlinais, his great-grandchild, Cale Langlinais, three brothers, Wilfred, Euless, and Curlis Langlinais and three sisters, Wilmae Dartez, Una Carlin, and Enelia LeBlanc.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kyle, Chad, Brant and Andre Langlinais, Derek Latiolais and Rhett Hebert. Gift bearers will be his granddaughters, Linzi Bowman, Renee Latiolais, Nicole Hebert, Ashlie Langlinais, Katie Langlinais, and Kristy West. Music will be provided by Melissa LaCour and musical sections by his granddaughter Kristy and her husband Chris West.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, her caregivers, Diane Hicks, Treva Touchet, Autumn Rutledge Goins, Jerilyn Bernard and Lilly Faulk Frederick.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to the Louisiana Chapter Alzheimer’s Association, 3445 N Causeway Blvd, Ste 902, Metairie, LA 70002.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

David Funeral Home of Erath 209 E. Putnam St. (337) 937-0405 is in charge of arrangements.