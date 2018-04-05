June 12, 1946 - April 03, 2018

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Odeon J. Trahan, 71, who died Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home. He will be laid to rest at Broussard Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

He is survived by his three sons, Raymond Trahan, Murphy Hulin, and Colby Hulin; his sister, Joyce Gaspard and her husband, Preston of Kaplan; two brothers, Raymond Trahan of Rogersville, Tennessee and George Trahan and his wife, Clifteen of Meaux; and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eraste Trahan and the former Orelain Fontenot; two brothers, Rayallen Trahan and Roland Trahan; and two sisters, Editha Campbell and Mary Hebert.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 9:00 AM until the services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Trahan family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.