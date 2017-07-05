December 3, 1921 ~ July 4, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Olga Langlinais Toups, 95, she was born on December 3, 1921, and passed away in her home in Abbeville, LA on July 4, 2017. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Bill Terpening, Clay Terpening, Roger Terpening, Mark Suire, Zachary Broussard and Jacob Broussard; Kane Terpening and Betty Comb will be readers; and Emma Falgout, Noah Terpening, Jack Falgout, Lola Falgout, Luke Suire and Ethan Suire will be gift bearers.

Olga lived a joyful and beautiful life, first graduating Youngsville High School as the Salutatorian of her class, then marrying Emery and raising their children in their home in Abbeville. Olga was an active member of the Confrerie d’Abbeville since its creation, and is known in the community as the “Queen Mother” of the Giant Omelette Celebration. She was a member of the St. Mary Magdalen faith community, Lay Carmelites, CODOFIL, Vermilion Parish Triad, Abbeville Boat Club, a patron of the Abbey Players, and a supporter of UL Lafayette’s international students. With her husband, and later her daughters, Olga was an avid traveler, visiting countries throughout the world and sharing her friendship and love of our unique culture. Olga was quick with a smile and a “how do?” and never met a stranger. She opened her home and her heart to all who entered, and will be forever remembered for the cherished memories she leaves behind.

Olga is preceded in death by her parents Gilles Langlinais of Youngsville and Anna LeBlanc Langlinais of the LeBlanc community, and the love of her life, her husband Emery “Bichon” Toups of Abbeville. She is also preceded in death by her brother Francis Langlinais, sister Irma Langlinais, sister Agnes Langlinais, and brother Dalton Langlinais.

She is survived by her daughter Kathie Terpening and her husband Jerry of Abbeville, daughter Liz Broussard of Youngsville; her international daughters Lynn Khor and Ann Chin; her sister Ursule Giebelstein of Houston, TX; her grandchildren Bill Terpening and his wife Kim, Clay Terpening, Anne Falgout and her partner Lucas, Roger Terpening and his fiancé’ Trang, Mark Suire and his wife Kate, Zachary Broussard and Jacob Broussard; her great-grandchildren Kane, Noah and Emily Terpening, Ethan and Luke Suire, Emma, Jack and Lola Falgout, and Emery Terpening; her sister-in-law Rita Toups; her loving friend Margaret “Tut” Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services at 11:00 am at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville on Thursday, July 6th. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, July 5th from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm with a rosary at 6:30 pm; and Thursday, July 6th from 9:00 am until 10:45 am when the procession will depart for the church.

The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to the sitters who assisted Olga in her final days: Maxine Lemaire, Jaimie Matte, Claire Hulin, Sarah Simon, and Senior Helpers.

