ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Olga Vigneaux Ledet, 92, will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, May 29, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Sunday, May 28, 2017 from 4:00PM until 9:00PM, with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 8:00AM until the time of service.

Olga was born in Vermilion Parish to Gaston Vigneaux and Ena Bares Vigneaux. She attended and graduated E. Broussard High School. She then attended Hotel Dieu in Beaumont, Texas. After becoming an R.N. she began her nursing career at the office of Dr. Chauvin in Abbeville.

Mrs. Ledet is survived by her eight children: Louis and his wife Becky, Cherylyn L. Derouen, Art and his wife B.J. , Ronald and his wife Mary Pat, Randal and his wife Jan, Carl and his wife Diana, Neal and his wife Diane, and Troy and his wife Debbie. Survivors also include his sisters Lola Griffin and Lydia McMullen. Olga's legacy included numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Louis Francis Ledet, sister Betty Smith, brother Raymond Vigneaux and her parents.

Readings during the service will be delivered by grandchildren: Todd Ledet, Alyssa Steen and Polly Scalisi. Bringing gifts to the alter are grandchildren Monica Derouen and Wiley Ledet.

Special thanks are extended to her faithful caregivers, Debbie Bordelon and Kathy Hamm and to the Carpenter House Hospice.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Carpenter House, 923 Pinhook Rd. of Lafayette, Louisiana 70503 or to St. Mary Magdalen Church of Abbeville

