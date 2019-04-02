Olite Guidry Allen

Tue, 04/02/2019 - 4:17pm

August 4, 1931 ~ March 31, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Olite Guidry Allen, 87, who died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Olite, the daughter of a tenant farmer, who traveled the world. As she traveled the world, she was known to have the ability to adapt to foreign country customs with ease.
She was a nurturing wife, mother and a generous person.
She is survived by her two daughters, Clara Deason, and Susan Allen of California; one son, Stephen Fuqua Allen and his wife, Janice T. Allen; two grandchildren, Michelle Bridges and Paulo E. Jimenez; great grandchildren, Kristian, Destinnie, Royce Jr. and Christopher; and three great-great grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Allen; parents, Althe Guidry and the former Ozite Cormier; and seven siblings.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.

