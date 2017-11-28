ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Opta J. “Black” LeBlanc,96, will be 3:00PM Tuesday November 28, 2017 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Monday November 27, 2017 from 3:00PM until 9:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM and will resume Tuesday from 8:00AM until service time.

Black, born in Charonge, and a resident of Erath passed away Thursday November 23, 2017 in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette,

He was very proud to be a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII serving with the 21st Infantry in the

Philippines and Japan.

He is survived by a son Blaine Le Blanc of Erath; a daughter Lisa L. Hebert and husband Carl of Erath; brothers Mayo Leblanc of Bridge City, TX and Joseph “Chester” LeBlanc of Abbeville; caregiver Cindy Gautreaux of Abbeville; grandchildren Casey, Ashley, Nicole, Heather, Jordan, and Brittany; great grandchildren 7; numerous nieces and nephews

He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Elsie Hulin LeBlanc; brothers Obeal Leblanc, Aliba LeBlanc, Ovey LeBlanc, Odile LeBlanc, Otis “Butch” LeBlanc, L.J. LeBlanc, and a sister Olite LeBlanc Delcambre

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533, (337) 937-0405.