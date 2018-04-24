Otha Morgan

November 17, 1920 ~ April 20, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Otha Herndon Morgan, 97, who died Friday, April 20, 2018 at his residence. Inurnment will follow at Graceland Cemetery with Pastor, Rev. Dr. Mollie McGee officiating the services.

Mr. Morgan was a United States Navy veteran who served our country during World War II as a Chief Machinist Mate.

He is survived by one daughter, Marilyn Mercure and her husband, Ovide N. Mercure Jr. of Abbeville; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isham Morgan and the former Etha Winch; his wife, Mary McCaul Morgan; daughter, Patricia Morgan; and brothers, Burt and Marvin Morgan.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Lamm Family Care, Concepts of Care, and Mr. Morgan’s caring and dedicated sitters, Claire Hulin, Betty Wilson, Lisa Knight, and Mary Comeaux.

The family requests visiting hour be observed at Vincent Funeral Home-Abbeville at 209 S. St Charles St., on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mr. Morgan’s name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children—Shreveport, Attn: Development Office, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103 or online at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org or by telephone (318) 226-3304.

