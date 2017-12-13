August 12, 1931 ~ December 13, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 15, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Otis Richard, 86, who died Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Dennis Stevens, Nathaniel Davenport, Bruce Sonnier, Aaron Vaughan, Wayne Romero, and Ronnie Romero.

Otis served his country in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. “Smokey” was founder of Richard’s Meat Market; a family owned business, one of Abbeville’s few remaining independent butcher shops.

Otis is survived by his wife of 61 years, Annie Bell Vaughan Richard; children, Charlotte R. Hebert and her husband John, Jr. of Youngsville, Jackie R. Klein and her husband Greg of Lafayette, Neal Richard and his wife Kelly of Abbeville, and Felecia R. Bonin and her husband Jerod of Jennings; eleven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Joyce Richard of Youngsville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ovey B. Richard, Sr. and the former Henrietta Libersat; and siblings, Ovide Richard, Sr., Henry Richard, Eula R. Dubois, Adea Richard, Louise R. Stevens, and Ovey B. Richard, Jr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, December 14, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:30 PM; Friday, December 15, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.