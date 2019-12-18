ERATH – Funeral Services for Mrs. Ouida Gary Morvant, 87, was held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at David Funeral Chapel of Erath with Deacon Tim Marcantell officiating. Interment followed at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

A native of Iberia Parish and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Morvant died at 11:53PM on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Maison du Monde Nursing Home. She taught catechism and was known for her love for cooking, crocheting, canning, playing cards, and dancing.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Mayo Morvant of Erath; two daughters, Connie Hanks and her husband Michael of Erath and Vickie Michaud and her husband Dale of Erath; four grandchildren, Timothy Hanks and his friend Nancy Trahan, Brett Michaud and his fiancée Desiree Dozier; Brock Michaud, and Tammy Blacknall; and three great grandchildren, Haley Hanks, Gavin Hanks, and Micah Michaud.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reginald and Mazie Dore Gary; a brother, Mossy Gary; and two sisters, Leurline Gary and Jerry Morvant.

Serving as pallbearers were Timothy Hanks, Brett Michaud, Brock Michaud, Gavin Hanks, Michael Hanks, and Dale Michaud.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Myriam Hutchinson, the staff of Maison du Monde Nursing Home, and Hospice of Acadiana.

