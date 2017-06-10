Ouida Gisclair Perry

October 27, 1917 ~ June 9, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Ouida Perry, 99, who died Friday, June 9, 2017 at her home in Abbeville. She was laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

Ouida was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church.

She is survived by her seven step-grandchildren; Bertha L. Lormand (Jared), Margaret L. Broussard (Vernon), Mona P. Viator (Lester), Joni P. Upton (Gene), Paul L. Perry, Jr. (Christine), Michael Perry and Marty Perry (Dayna); one niece and three nephews, Gloria G. Theall, Jules Wayne Gisclair (Debbie), Levy J. Gisclair (Beverly) and Larry J. Gisclair (Peggy).

She was preceded in death by her husband Rene Perry; parents, Oneda Gisclair and the former Amanda Picard Gisclair; brother, Jules Gisclair; step-daughter, Roberta Perry Landry; step-son Paul Laurice Perry, Sr.; and step-grandson, Lester P. Landry.

The family requested that visiting hours were observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 11:00 AM until time of services. A rosary was prayed at 1:00PM.

Family and friends were her greatest joy. She was so thankful to be surrounded by her longtime friends and neighbors; The Falcon Family: Clifford and Joyce (deceased), Michael (Betty), Samuel (Judith),

Daniel (Mike), James (Debbie), Billy (Tanya), John (Shannon), Denise (Charles) and Gayla (Jerry); and

Mona and Robert Wisby, along with her dear friends; Rose Adams, Wendy Menard and Faye Maturin. She loved and appreciated Gerald Butaud and Patricia & Robert Richard for their countless visits and acts of kindness. Special thanks are extended to her devoted caregivers; Megan Louviere, Femeca Huntsberry and Cicely Huntsberry.

