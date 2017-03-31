MAURICE — Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church for Ozita Marie Catalon, 76 who died Friday, March 24, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital.

Services will be conducted by Pastor, Fr. Stanley Jawa, SVD.

Interment (Entombment) will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery

Ozita serviced 35 years as an educator with the Vermilion Parish School District.

Ozita is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Emanuel Catalon of Maurice, LA; two sons, Sherman (Phyllis) Catalon of Burleson, TX, Marcus (Michelle) Catalon of Baton Rouge, LA; eight grandchildren Raven, Kyle, and Drake Catalon of Lafayette, LA, Kendall, Jalen, and Savannah Catalon of Burleson, TX, Brandon and Mason Catalon of Baton Rouge, LA; one great grandson, Kumasi Kearney Jr. of Lafayette, LA; one sister, Mary (Dalton) Wilturner of Lafayette, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Bryan Catalon; daughter in law, Sandra Sinegal Catalon; parents, George Martin and Olita Trahan Martin, and a host uncles and aunts.

Visitation will be held Saturday April 1, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 7a.m. to 11a.m.

