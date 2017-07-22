Pamela Diane Johnson DeVoltz

Sat, 07/22/2017 - 12:26pm Shaun Hearen

October 29, 1946 ~ July 15, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A memorial service will be held at a later date honoring the life of Pamela Diane Johnson DeVoltz, 70, who died Saturday, July 15, 2017 at her residence.
She is survived by her sons, Dewayne “Rocky” DeVoltz, Jr. and James Himel; five daughters, Melanie LeBlanc, Diane Graft, Jackie Robertson, Donna Vizina and Heather Menard; seventeen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sister, Tricia Elliot.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewayne “Moose” DeVoltz; parents, Albert Ovie Johnson and the former Patricia Jean Culpepper.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.

