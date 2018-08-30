September 11, 1953 - August 26, 2018

But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. Isaiah 40:31.

Homegoing services will be celebrated on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at 12:00 P.M. at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church for Pastor Michael Charles Wright, Sr., who peacefully answered his call into eternal rest on Sunday morning at his home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation is scheduled on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church.

Pastor Wright has been an icon in this community and surrounding areas. He has touched many and has been an inspiration to all who knew him. He was an educator and was employed with Vermilion Parish School System for over 35 years. His love for education and children would not allow him to remain retired.

At hearing that there was a need for an educator, he felt compelled to help in any way he could.

Pastor Wright was called into the ministry in the early 80’s. He served as the Pastor and musician of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Patoutville, La for several years. He also served as the musician for St. Mary Congregational Church here in Abbeville. In 1988, he was elected as the Pastor of the Greater Pleasant Green

Baptist Church, where his grandfather, Dr. Isaiah Joiner, had served as pastor for 52 years. Pastor Wright also served as the musician at the church . Through the years he has served as a Board Member and Vice President of the Seventh District Baptist Association. He served on the Civil Service Board for the

City of Abbeville and was a member of the Board for the Port of Vermilion. For several years, he was the manager of Live Oak Manor Apartments here in Abbeville. He took pride in keeping the apartments and grounds well groomed.

Pastor Michael is a 1971 graduate of Abbeville High School and a 1975 graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette, Louisiana, (ULL). He obtained his Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Pastor Wright leaves to cherish many loving memories, his loving and devoted wife of 31 years, Peggy Bessard Wright; two sons, Michael Charles Wright, Jr. (Portia) of Mobile, Alabama and Christopher Mark Wright of Lafayette, La; three granddaughters, Maiyah LaCandice, Laniece Michelle, and Zoey Sade all of Mobile; three brothers, Murphy Calvin Wright Jr.(Phyllis), Marcus Isaiah (Hiawatha), and Mervin Foster (Sharon); two sisters, Carolyn Teel (Rev. Willie) and Catherine Donaldson (Ronald); a first cousin whom he loved and thought of as a sister, Myra Allen (Rev. John); one uncle, Minor Wright; two aunts, Marian Wright and Marcedell Joiner; father-n-law, Marion Bessard Sr.; six brothers-in-law, Marion Bessard Sr.(Karla), Allen Bessard (Elizabeth), Anthony Bessard (Jackie), Michael Bessard , Carl Bessard, and Preston Bessard (Ingrid) and a sister-in-law, Orelia Bessard; 5 Godchildren, the Greater Pleasant Green Congregation, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Murphy C. Wright ,Sr and Lula Joiner Wright; maternal grand-parents, Dr. I. J. Joiner and Beaulah Joiner, Elizabeth Joiner; paternal grandparents, Foster Wright and Althea Wright; mother-in-law, Alma M. Bessard; brother-in-law, Ronald Bessard; two sisters-in-law, Lois J. Wright and Denise Bessard; and godmother, Gertrude Gabriel.

Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street – Abbeville, LA (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.