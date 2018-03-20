ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Bertrand Broussard, 79, will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Abbeville with Fr. Louis Richard officiating. Interment will follow at St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Maurice.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Thursday, March 22, 2018 from 9:00AM until the time of the services with a rosary at 9:30AM.

A native and resident of Abbeville Mrs. Broussard died at 11:18AM on Monday, March 19, 2018 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She was a self taught artist; sign language interpreter; taught catechism; and enjoyed cooking. She also taught primary education to deaf children in Florida for several years.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Herman Broussard of Abbeville; a daughter, Jacqui M. Broussard of Abbeville; a sister, Rexine Sellers of New Iberia; an aunt, Ruby Ortamond, an uncle Dudley Bertrand; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Osa Bertrand Sellers; and her father, John Lawrence.

Serving as pallbearers will be members of her family and friends.

