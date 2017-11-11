CROWLEY — Funeral Services were held for Patricia Ann Trahan, 67, at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, 2017 in the Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley Chapel with Pastor Eric Benoy officiating. Visitation was held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 9:00 AM until just prior to the time of service, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment followed the chapel service and was in the Old Crowley Cemetery. Ms. Trahan a resident of Morse, LA, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the Tulane University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA.

Ms. Trahan is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Phifer and her husband, James of River Ridge, LA; son, Richard Broussard and his wife, Charlotte of Lafayette, LA; grandchildren, Starlyn Stoute and her husband, Ross, Jonathon Phifer, Joseph Phifer, Mason Broussard, Alexandra Broussard, Bailey Broussard, Julian Broussard and Liam Broussard; siblings, Joseph C. Trahan, John R. Trahan, Bonnie M. Trahan, Joyce M. Thibodeaux, Robert J. Trahan, Elizabeth Childers, Patrick Trahan and Daisy L. Trahan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony Trahan, Jr. and Dorothy Treadway Trahan; husband, James Bertrand and one daughter, Monica Palombo.

Pallbearers were Richard Broussard, Jonathon Phifer, Joseph Phifer, Ross Stoute, Anthony Paul Trahan and Paul Hanks.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC-Crowley, (337)783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, LA 70526 is in charge of all of the arrangements.