Patricia Lee Head Trahan

November 1, 1962 ~ June 12, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 16, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Patricia Lee Trahan, 54, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 12, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Marvin Dunn officiating the services.

Our beloved one, Patricia Lee Trahan, was born in Inverness, Florida on November 1, 1962. She loved spending time wither her family and friends. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she left no one out. She loved to bake, play games, play pool, go to the beach, sing karaoke and go shrimping. She loved to laugh and make people laugh and feel loved. She had the ability to make friends with everyone. She had a lifelong battle with Lupus. She was so tough and battled everyday of her entire life. Regardless, she truly lived her life to the fullest spreading her loving spirit to everyone. We will always love her and never forget her.

Patricia is survived by her mother, Ethel Lee Day Head; brother, Stewart Head; sisters, Brenda Hebert, Tyra LeBlanc, Angela Head and Karen Head; children, Christina Head Gallardo and her husband Lucas Mejia, Hubert Joseph Trahan, Sharon Marie Trahan and her husband Thomas Adams, and Weston Aurelain Trahan and his wife Shannon Renee Trahan; grandchildren, Jayden Tyler Siony Lopez, Hubert Dame Trahan, Claire Trahan, Xander Trahan, Seth Nicholas Adams, Isaac Joseph Adams, Alexis Patterson, and Trinity Patterson; twenty-one step-children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she also had many sons, daughters, grandchildren that she had adopted over the years; nanny and aunt to many. Her best friend for over 20 years, Mona Nichols.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Day; paternal grandparents, Mr. Barney and Mrs. Virginia Trotter; father, Clarence Dame Head; sisters, Debra Head and Virginia “Pumpkin” Redmond; son, Raywood Hebert; and her husband, Hubert Trahan.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, June 15, 2017 from 9:30 AM until 9:00 PM; Friday, June 16, 2017 9:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.