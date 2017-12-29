ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Patrick “Murphy” LeBlanc, 82, will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday January 2,, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Tuesday, January 2nd 2018 from 9:00AM until the time of the services. With the recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A lifelong resident of Erath, Mr. LeBlanc died at 6:00AM Friday December 29, 2017 at East Ridge Nursing Home in Abbeville. He worked for Cargill Mine for 10 years, and Duhon Gas for 30 years, later he worked for Waste Management and retired from the Drainage Board. A lifetime member of Good Sam’s Club, he enjoyed camping and working in his yard.

He is survived by his wife Hazel Clostio LeBlanc of Erath; three sons, Carlos J. LeBlanc and fiancée Tina of Erath, Carmen T. LeBlanc and wife Kimberly of Lafayette and Clayt J. LeBlanc of Erath; a daughter, Charlotte Faulk and her husband Ronald Sr.; and a sister ,Lucille Frederick; fourteen grandchildren, Tiffany Perrin, Ronald Faulk Jr., Patrick Faulk, Shane LeBlanc, Jeremy LeBlanc, Dustin LeBlanc, Victoria LeBlanc, Liza McCracking, Erin LeBlanc, Kaytlynd LeBlanc, Jessie LeBlanc, Jacie LeBlanc, Adam LeBlanc and Jeannell Stelly; Fourteen great-grandchildren, Devin Perrin, Maya Perrin Gabryl Perrin, Kylie Chandler, Colin Faulk, Kelsie Faulk, McKenzie LeBlanc, Emery LeBlanc, Logan LeBlanc, Addelyn Brook LeBlanc, Amelia McCracking, Addilynn Rose Waller, Janie Suire, Bianca Breaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Rita Lange LeBlanc of Erath; a sister, Audry Johnson; and one great-grandchild Pheonix LeBlanc.

Pallbearers will be Adam LeBlanc, Dustin LeBlanc, Jeremy LeBlanc, Shane LeBlanc, Patrick Faulk, Ferris Fredrick II and Terrell Fredrick.

