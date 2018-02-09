October 28, 1941 - February 7, 2018

Patrick Louis Richard, died suddenly at UAMS Medical Center, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He received the Last Rites of the Holy Catholic Church, from Fr. Thomas, the Priest on call. Patrick will be remembered at a Memorial to be held .... in conjunction with the Richard Family Reunion, Sunday, February 11, 2018, at Palmetto State Park, Abbeville, La, along with his sister Connie (Richard) Low, and, many others who are gone, but, not forgotten.

Mr. Richard was the son of Wilton Joseph Richard, and, Odile (Hebert) Richard. He lived in Abbeville with his parents until they moved to Greenville, MS, where he attended St. Joseph High School, and, Delta State University. Mr. Richard was a very proud farmer, who grew Rice and Soybeans, until an injury prevented him from working. He lived in Little Rock, Arkansas, until his death, with his wife of 30 years, Nancy, and, his Step-Daughter, Jennifer. Patrick leaves, to mourn his passing, his three children, Patricia (Richard) Kuhl, Wilton J. Richard, II, and, Lisa (Richard) Wilhite; and Step-Children: Gretchen Nogler, and, Hank R. Mahler.

He is predeceased by his Parents, an infant brother, and, his only sister, Connie (Richard) Low, in addition to Aunts: Laura (Loyhipie) Cobrol, of Ruleville, MS, Rosalie Purvis ("PeeWee") Meaux, and, Joyce (Cliff) Falcon, of Abbeville, LA, and Delta ("toot") Corner, of Lafayette, LA , also pre-deceased by his Uncle: Purvis Richard, of Greenville, MS. And: Maternal Aunts; Adia (Rene) Dronet, Ada (Simion) Perrin, Jeanne (Nathan) Perry, Julia Hebert, and, Agnes (Gladeau) Primeaux, and, Maternal Uncles; Sandrus Hebert, and, Mayance Hebert

Mr Richard is survived by his Grandchildren, and, his Maternal Cousins, Wavel (Loicey) Bourque, of Gonzales, LA, Raywood ("Ray") Perry, Bridge City, TX. Dorothy Mouton, of Kaplan, LA, Rodney Primeaux, St. Hedwig, TX, Willa Purdy, of Houston, TX, Carol Dore, of Abbeville, and, Sandra Hebert, of Sandston, VA, ... Paternal Cousins: Kenneth Corner, of Lafayette, LA, Beverly Roy, and, Tommy and Ronnie Richard, of Greenville, MS, Ginger and Glen Meaux, and many others, who grew up with him, in Abbeville, and, Scott, LA. He is survived by Aunts: Rita (Raywood) Mouton, of Cow Island, LA, Nydia (Jay) Nunez of Erath, La, Florance "Jeanne" (Harold) Hebert, of Scott, La, and by his Uncle Deltan "Tan" of Texarkana, TX.

His wife, Nancy, wishes to publicly thank both the Hebert and the Richard Families for opening their hearts and homes to her, and, her Daughter, Jennifer, over the years, and, for making them "Honorary Cajuns".