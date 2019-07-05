Patrick O. Linton

July 9, 1964 - July 1, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Patrick O’neal Linton aka “Uncle Pat”, 54, at 12:00 Noon Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship with Pastor Warren Wilson, officiating.

He will await the resurrection in Saint Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship 8:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

A resident of Abbeville, LA he passed at 7:45 A.M. Monday, July 1, 2019, at his residence with his brother and sister.

Patrick better known as “Uncle Pat” was a faithful member of The First Church of God in Christ in Abbeville, LA. He was the Leader of many fundraisers at First Holy Ghost Church of God in Christ. In addition, he was employed by the Vermilion Parish School Board for many years and also with Abbeville Head Start for numerous years as a teacher. He was a 1983 graduate of Abbeville High School and he also was a graduate of Lafayette Vo-Tech College majoring in early childhood development secondary education. Patrick was a mentor to the youth of Abbeville always lending a helping hand. He loved sports and playing bingo with his friends. Patrick will be greatly missed and his legacy will forever be live through his family and friends

He leaves to cherish his memory, three brothers, Cornelius (Wayne) Darby of Abbeville, LA, Sherman Ray Taylor of Houston, TX and Jodie Wayne Taylor of Fort Worth, TX; one sister, Sharon (Elliot) Parker of Abbeville, LA; three nephews, Laderick Linton, Lamar (Tiffany) Linton and LaJuan Linton; two nieces, Ladaisha Campbell and La’Kaira Campbell; two aunts, Lela Mae Chentlen of New Iberia, LA and Beulah Walker of Abbeville, LA; children he reared as his own, Kenny (Courtney) Shelvin, Brad Shelvin (Torsha), Kenndi Shelvin, Darrick (Jennifer) Shelvin, Gregory Shelvin, Lyndsey Shelvin, Clevonia Shelvin, Kizzy S. (Felix) Freddie, Travis Shelvin, Morrissa (Richard) Briggs, Likissa Shelvin, Patrick (Amelia) Wiltz, Roderick Wiltz, Britland (Regina) Shelvin, Felton Wiltz, Broderick Fletcher, Lawrence (Tasha) Fletcher, Shirlette (Jarkarta) Grogan and Braylan Callahan, numerous godchildren, cousins and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Mae Joseph; his father, Sherman Taylor and his step-father, Antoine Green; paternal and maternal grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-893-2440 or 337-369-3341) 1116 Greene Street, Abbeville,LA 70510.