Patsy Marie Hebert Touchet, 70, of Abbeville, LA, died peacefully with a smile on her face, Tuesday, January 7, 2019 after an 8-month battle with metastatic lung cancer to the brain. She was born October 13, 1948, in Abbeville, LA to Lily Mae Luquette Hebert and Joseph Dalton Hebert, Sr. She lived her final months with her husband in the home of their daughter Colette and husband Mark Theobald in Southeast, Texas.

Patsy was a very faithful and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to all. She was a Devout Catholic, who enjoyed her local Catholic Church Community for over 50 years in Abbeville, Louisiana. She enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, having a good time visiting and drinking coffee with family and friends. She was the only person besides Jesus that could cook one chicken and feed everyone! She had a passion for helping others in time of need. Patsy was a huge support to her husband of 50 years, six children, adored her grandchildren and had a great love for her siblings and all her nephews and nieces. She will be missed dearly by all that knew her.

She is survived by her husband Earl James Touchet, also of Abbeville; Daughters, Twyla Seaux and husband Nicholas,of Abbeville, Cherylle R. Reed and husband, Ken, of Katy, TX, Colette Theobald and husband, Mark, of Kountze, TX; Sons, Corey Touchet of Abbeville, Brady Touchet and wife Chloe of Abbeville, and Scotty Touchet and wife Angel of Abbeville; Grandchildren: Brody, Jeri, Alex, Kallie, Brooks, Jared, Kelsey, Lily, Drake, Samuel, Anna, Lucy, Jada and Drew. Great-grandchildren: Averi, Perseus, Raistlin, Ezra, Alistair, Susie, Austin, and Hunter. Her two sisters, Gloria (Glenn) Richard, Phyllis (Richard) Boudreaux, three brothers, Dalton, Jr. (Cheryl) Hebert, Francis (Cindy) Hebert and Albert (Charlene) Hebert. A host of nieces and nephews that she cherished, and they cherished her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton and Lily Mae Hebert and Sister Theresa H. Suire. Maternal Grandparents, Adrian and Lezina Luquette; Paternal Grandparents, Clemay and Adonia Hebert. Three Uncles, Joseph B. Luquette, Floyd Hebert and Preston Doyce Hebert; Two Aunts, Edith Hebert Granger and Rose Hebert.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Abbeville, La. Visitation will begin at St. Mary Magdalen Church at 10:00 am, Rosary at 11:00 am followed by a Mass at 11:30 am and will be officiated by Father Louie Richard.

The Family would like to give thanks to her Neurosurgeon and Radiation Doctors at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas and Radiation Doctor in Lafayette, Louisiana, Dr. Jason Shumadine, One of the most compassionate caring Physicians on this earth! The Family would also like to give thanks and gratitude to all her Nurses and CNAs at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. God bless everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Finally, Glory be to God for extending her life 8 whole months longer than expected.